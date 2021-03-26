Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Director Sells $332,759.96 in Stock

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $332,759.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,520.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TREX traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,907. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.09. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $107.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The company had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TREX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Trex by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,674,000 after buying an additional 1,774,143 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Trex by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,857,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,201 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,656,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Trex by 297.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,025,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,436,000 after purchasing an additional 767,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Trex by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,071,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,164,000 after purchasing an additional 756,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TREX. Truist upped their price target on shares of Trex from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.28.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

