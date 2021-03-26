Tri Locum Partners LP Buys Shares of 157,403 Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 157,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,000. Cardiff Oncology makes up about 1.0% of Tri Locum Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Tri Locum Partners LP owned approximately 0.45% of Cardiff Oncology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRDF. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter worth $292,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $833,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter worth $637,000. Caxton Corp increased its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,114,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,046,000 after acquiring an additional 269,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $2,834,000. 52.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRDF traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.50. 33,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,758. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $356.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.80.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 4,990.52% and a negative return on equity of 95.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

In other news, Director Gary W. Pace purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 452,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,777,156.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,425 shares of company stock valued at $98,281. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

