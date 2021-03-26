Tri Locum Partners LP Invests $23.91 Million in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 204,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,913,000. Medtronic accounts for approximately 8.7% of Tri Locum Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $4,093,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Medtronic by 3.8% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,988 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 188.8% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of MDT stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.02. 155,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,640,778. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.47. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $81.33 and a 1-year high of $120.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $159.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.