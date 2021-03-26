Tri Locum Partners LP Makes New $3.64 Million Investment in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 69,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,000. TG Therapeutics comprises about 1.3% of Tri Locum Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tri Locum Partners LP owned 0.05% of TG Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,191,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,484,000 after purchasing an additional 62,031 shares during the period. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics stock traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.20. The stock had a trading volume of 23,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,844. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $56.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%. Equities research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

TG Therapeutics Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.