Tri Locum Partners LP Purchases New Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,035,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.8% of Tri Locum Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.92.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $465.72. The company had a trading volume of 19,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,715. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $473.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $520.74. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $424.02 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.