Tri Locum Partners LP Purchases New Stake in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 296,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,000. Trillium Therapeutics accounts for 1.6% of Tri Locum Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Tri Locum Partners LP owned approximately 0.29% of Trillium Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,295.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CFO James T. Parsons sold 8,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $134,293.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,505 shares in the company, valued at $134,293.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Penka Petrova sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $39,834.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $39,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,263 shares of company stock worth $661,672.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.24. The company had a trading volume of 27,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,654. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.27. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $20.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.69.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRIL. Bloom Burton lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

Trillium Therapeutics Profile

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR).

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.