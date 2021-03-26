Tri Locum Partners LP Purchases Shares of 64,378 Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,000. Axonics Modulation Technologies accounts for 1.2% of Tri Locum Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tri Locum Partners LP owned about 0.16% of Axonics Modulation Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 17.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 8,199 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,219,000 after acquiring an additional 98,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 58.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 25,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, Director Robert E. Mcnamara sold 9,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $475,125.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 2,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $129,502.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,542.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,225 shares of company stock valued at $3,720,380. 25.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.62. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 0.02. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.09 and its 200-day moving average is $49.37.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXNX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.56.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

