Tri Locum Partners LP Takes $5.23 Million Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 259,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,227,000. Protagonist Therapeutics comprises 1.9% of Tri Locum Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tri Locum Partners LP owned 0.68% of Protagonist Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 845,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,043,000 after buying an additional 259,536 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTGX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $611,211.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,094,354. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $119,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.48. 21,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,133. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $32.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average is $22.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.56.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.00% and a negative net margin of 252.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

