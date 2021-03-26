TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells $444,059.16 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec sold 5,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total value of $444,059.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,205.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Martin Babinec also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $2,099,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $2,111,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $2,178,020.00.

Shares of NYSE TNET traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.74 and a fifty-two week high of $87.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.33. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.56.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in TriNet Group by 482.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TNET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

