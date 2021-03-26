TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells $444,059.16 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec sold 5,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total value of $444,059.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,205.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Martin Babinec also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 8th, Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $2,099,500.00.
- On Tuesday, February 16th, Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $2,111,200.00.
- On Tuesday, January 12th, Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $2,178,020.00.
Shares of NYSE TNET traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.74 and a fifty-two week high of $87.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.33. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.56.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in TriNet Group by 482.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have issued reports on TNET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.75.
About TriNet Group
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
