Trinity Network Credit Tops One Day Trading Volume of $34.00 (TNC)

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded down 28.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 26th. Trinity Network Credit has a total market cap of $512,788.73 and approximately $34.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Trinity Network Credit has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Trinity Network Credit token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00060316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.69 or 0.00215464 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.21 or 0.00816900 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00051189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00076110 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00026653 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit Profile

Trinity Network Credit’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech

