TriumphX Price Hits $0.79 on Major Exchanges (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. TriumphX has a total market capitalization of $9.80 million and approximately $450,425.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TriumphX token can now be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001447 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TriumphX has traded 34.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00059332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.14 or 0.00233553 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $459.28 or 0.00837118 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00051081 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00075972 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00026274 BTC.

TriumphX Token Profile

TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 tokens. The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx . TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io

