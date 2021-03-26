TRON (TRX) Achieves Market Cap of $4.61 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. During the last seven days, TRON has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0643 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges. TRON has a total market capitalization of $4.61 billion and $3.11 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000957 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000551 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001725 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.