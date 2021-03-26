TrueChain (TRUE) Achieves Market Cap of $19.92 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. Over the last week, TrueChain has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. TrueChain has a total market capitalization of $19.92 million and approximately $7.03 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueChain token can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000453 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrueChain alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00022878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00049617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.26 or 0.00645114 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00026805 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00065084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About TrueChain

TRUE is a fPoW+ PBFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

Buying and Selling TrueChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.