TrueDeck (TDP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $13,558.00

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded down 32% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. In the last week, TrueDeck has traded down 47% against the dollar. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $234,452.55 and $13,558.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueDeck token can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TrueDeck

TDP is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

