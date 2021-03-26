Truegame Market Capitalization Reaches $266,297.63 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 60.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. During the last seven days, Truegame has traded 168.8% higher against the dollar. Truegame has a total market capitalization of $266,297.63 and approximately $3,634.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Truegame coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00022548 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00049494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $355.79 or 0.00642467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00065008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00023582 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame (TGAME) is a coin. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

