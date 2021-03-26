TrueUSD Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $333.36 million and approximately $102.58 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00022565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00048883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.11 or 0.00632772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00064788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00023457 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD (TUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 332,720,141 coins. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

TrueUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

