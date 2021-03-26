Truist Securiti Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Zscaler in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.51) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.52). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Zscaler’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $172.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.21 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $57.77 and a 12-month high of $230.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $1,265,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,927,310.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $861,373.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,522,582.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,812 shares of company stock worth $12,801,398 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

