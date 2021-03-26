Truist Securiti Comments on Healthcare Trust of America, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Healthcare Trust of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.10 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. Healthcare Trust of America’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HTA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $27.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 186.53 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTA. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,122,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,024,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,001 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,198,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,630,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 173.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,543,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,511,000 after buying an additional 978,753 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.