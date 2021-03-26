Truist Securities Boosts Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Price Target to $30.00

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.82.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Shares of CEQP stock traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,271,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,602. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average of $18.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 3.75. Crestwood Equity Partners has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $27.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $654.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.56 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $2,216,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEQP. SL Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.