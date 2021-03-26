Truist Securities Raises KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target to $44.00

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on KBR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on KBR from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. KBR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Shares of KBR stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.09. 3,643,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.14. KBR has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $35.99.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KBR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $72,261.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,043. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth $0. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of KBR by 0.8% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NGAM Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 1.0% during the second quarter. NGAM Advisors L.P. now owns 19,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 1.7% during the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 17,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ngam Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 19,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

