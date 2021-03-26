Truist Securities Raises KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target to $44.00

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.63% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on KBR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on KBR from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. KBR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.86.
Shares of KBR stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.09. 3,643,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.14. KBR has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $35.99.
In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $72,261.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,043. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth $0. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of KBR by 0.8% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NGAM Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 1.0% during the second quarter. NGAM Advisors L.P. now owns 19,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 1.7% during the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 17,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ngam Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 19,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.
KBR Company Profile
KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.
Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.