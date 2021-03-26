TrumpCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $68.00 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $176,882.18 and $68.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0268 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00052066 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.49 or 0.00256609 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00016591 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00009687 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

