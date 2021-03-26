TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Short Interest Update

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 6,100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TuanChe during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TuanChe during the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TuanChe during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

NASDAQ:TC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,250. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $76.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.14. TuanChe has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $7.60.

TuanChe Limited, through with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group-purchase events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

