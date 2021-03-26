Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 101,323 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1,564.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,801 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,323 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in eBay by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,064 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 14,948 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in eBay by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,843 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 30,811 shares during the last quarter. United Bank bought a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $512,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their target price on eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,855 shares of company stock worth $2,063,882. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY opened at $58.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $64.85. The company has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

