Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 11,891 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,891 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Avalara were worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avalara by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,268,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,597,000 after purchasing an additional 375,716 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Avalara by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,546,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,992,000 after purchasing an additional 131,272 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Avalara by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 775,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,885,000 after purchasing an additional 18,524 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Avalara by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 592,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,677,000 after purchasing an additional 229,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 565,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 13,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.57, for a total transaction of $1,788,247.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,807,330.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 3,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.85, for a total value of $535,197.95. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,672 shares of company stock valued at $15,533,596. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVLR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Avalara in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.40.

Shares of AVLR opened at $126.35 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.63 and a 52-week high of $185.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of -197.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

