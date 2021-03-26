Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 21,008 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 440.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,008 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Macquarie raised their target price on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.91, for a total value of $1,114,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,903,994.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,009,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $16,307,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,730 shares of company stock worth $14,404,373 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $205.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $189.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $130.04 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.39 and its 200 day moving average is $235.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

