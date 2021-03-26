Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 9,613 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,443 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,613 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Target were worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.40.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $192.70 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.96. The stock has a market cap of $96.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

