Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires Shares of 36,256 Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,041.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,325,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,588,000 after buying an additional 1,209,150 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,691,000 after buying an additional 1,156,192 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,157,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 328.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,846,000 after buying an additional 467,874 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $32,725,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $4,095,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 11,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total transaction of $1,423,807.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 92,242 shares of company stock valued at $12,210,520 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXAS opened at $126.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.70. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $53.66 and a 52-week high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $466.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.98 million. Research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.