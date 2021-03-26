Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires Shares of 543,098 Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHAC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 543,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 4.22% of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,349,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $4,576,000.

AHAC opened at $10.59 on Friday. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $16.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.32.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

