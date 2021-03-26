Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 125.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,932 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Incyte were worth $5,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 896,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,986,000 after purchasing an additional 224,602 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,685,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Incyte by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,594,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,835,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,177 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,219,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,032,000 after purchasing an additional 59,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $79.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.76 and a 200 day moving average of $86.45. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $68.55 and a 12 month high of $110.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of -50.82, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Herve Hoppenot acquired 12,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,007.25. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares in the company, valued at $14,534,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on INCY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Incyte from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist began coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Guggenheim raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.