Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 357.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,722 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Entergy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.54.

Shares of ETR opened at $97.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.59. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $113.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.37%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

