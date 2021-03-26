Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 225.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,613 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.07% of Genpact worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 953.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Genpact by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 163.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

G opened at $43.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $25.93 and a 52 week high of $43.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.17.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $950.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.93 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

In other news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,010,000.00. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $638,204.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,660 shares of company stock worth $3,781,952 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.