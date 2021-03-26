Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $5,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $169.34 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.61 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.64 and its 200 day moving average is $180.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.08.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

