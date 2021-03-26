Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Decreases Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 59.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,153 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $6,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 3.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 24.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Atlassian by 348.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Atlassian by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,379,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,862,000 after buying an additional 14,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Atlassian by 60.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,816,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,186,000 after buying an additional 681,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $207.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.17. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $126.54 and a 1-year high of $262.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of -114.28, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Atlassian from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.94.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.