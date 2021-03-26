Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $6.06 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 141.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.56.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $503.01 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $238.39 and a 52-week high of $614.90. The stock has a market cap of $311.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $545.41 and a 200-day moving average of $532.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

