Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Holdings in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 1,189.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,183 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,895 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.07% of RealPage worth $5,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RealPage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealPage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of RealPage by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of RealPage by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of RealPage by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealPage stock opened at $87.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. RealPage, Inc. has a one year low of $47.36 and a one year high of $89.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 161.61 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.00 and its 200 day moving average is $73.56.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $298.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. RealPage’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered RealPage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. William Blair lowered RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $88.75 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.94.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, reports acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

