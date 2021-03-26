Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 98.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 380.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,623,000 after acquiring an additional 11,991 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 141.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $897.85.

In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total transaction of $45,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,026. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,193.00, for a total transaction of $1,770,412.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,165,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,117.18 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $611.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1,271.67. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,132.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,108.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The business had revenue of $937.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

