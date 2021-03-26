Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,889,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,772,000 after acquiring an additional 129,494 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,387,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,810,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 857,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,480,000 after acquiring an additional 122,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,796,000 after acquiring an additional 104,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $472.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.20 and a 1-year high of $573.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $511.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $461.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total value of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,527.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total transaction of $7,450,028.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,578,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

