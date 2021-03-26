Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $4.79 Million in XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 120,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of XP by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of XP by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XP in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of XP by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in shares of XP by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 47,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 24.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised XP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:XP opened at $37.68 on Friday. XP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $52.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.36.

About XP

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

