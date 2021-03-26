Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $4.86 Million in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 103,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,861,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in MetLife by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 17,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $156,836,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 409,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,219,000 after buying an additional 53,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in MetLife by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MET stock opened at $60.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.82 and a 12-month high of $62.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.32.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.91.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

