Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $5.86 Million Investment in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 457,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.24% of 17 Education & Technology Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $641,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,115,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,759,000.

Get 17 Education & Technology Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE YQ opened at $7.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.23. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $23.93.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter.

YQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on 17 Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on 17 Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 17 Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

17 Education & Technology Group Profile

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. The company's smart in-school classroom solution offers data-driven teaching, learning, and assessment products to teachers, students, and parents across approximately 70,000 K-12 schools.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ).

Receive News & Ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.