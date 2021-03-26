Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROP. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.22.

NYSE:ROP opened at $406.46 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $288.03 and a 52 week high of $455.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $390.81 and a 200 day moving average of $405.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.