Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 12,624 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,624 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.09% of Choice Hotels International worth $5,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 582.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 76.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. 57.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $2,009,740.86. Also, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $321,200.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,638.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHH opened at $106.92 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $114.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.49 and a 200-day moving average of $100.63.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $193.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.89 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

