Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,398 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in Stryker by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $235.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.55. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $250.02.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.29.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

