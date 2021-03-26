Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 106,276 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 106,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,094,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 37.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,793,995,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312,350 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,177,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,279,871,000 after buying an additional 1,410,385 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,876,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,952,000 after buying an additional 1,326,576 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,542,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,446,000 after buying an additional 1,187,986 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TFC opened at $58.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $61.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.11.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

In related news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 237,094 shares of company stock worth $12,045,695. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

