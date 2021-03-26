Tutti Frutti Market Capitalization Tops $7.25 Million (TFF)

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. In the last seven days, Tutti Frutti has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar. One Tutti Frutti coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0906 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tutti Frutti has a market cap of $7.25 million and approximately $523,665.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00022846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00050236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.35 or 0.00650198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00064578 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00023463 BTC.

Tutti Frutti Profile

Tutti Frutti (TFF) is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,834,535 coins and its circulating supply is 80,005,035 coins. Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

Buying and Selling Tutti Frutti

