Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Position Reduced by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,453,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 676,147 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.29% of Twilio worth $1,168,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,016,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,713,552,000 after buying an additional 676,385 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,564,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,691,000 after buying an additional 123,366 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,812,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,526,000 after buying an additional 336,287 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,031,000 after acquiring an additional 939,568 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,167,000 after buying an additional 210,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.49, for a total value of $1,081,955.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.42, for a total transaction of $19,028,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,042 shares of company stock worth $85,151,053. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Twilio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.36.

Shares of TWLO opened at $327.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a PE ratio of -115.36 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $387.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.25 and a twelve month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.