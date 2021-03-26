Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Patrick Weiss Sells 14,639 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Patrick Weiss sold 14,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $1,939,667.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ TWST traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.53. The company had a trading volume of 62,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,192. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $25.72 and a 1-year high of $214.07. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.69 and a 200-day moving average of $124.14.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. The business had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

