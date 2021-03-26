Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Mark Daniels Sells 620 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider Mark Daniels sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $82,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,949,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Daniels also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, Mark Daniels sold 620 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $83,272.20.

On Thursday, February 4th, Mark Daniels sold 668 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $127,935.36.

On Thursday, January 28th, Mark Daniels sold 377 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total value of $60,704.54.

On Monday, January 25th, Mark Daniels sold 905 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $174,665.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Mark Daniels sold 377 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total value of $62,996.70.

NASDAQ TWST traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.53. The company had a trading volume of 62,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,192. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.72 and a fifty-two week high of $214.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.81 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.69 and its 200 day moving average is $124.14.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. The company had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.26 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,499,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,375,000 after purchasing an additional 370,176 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,850,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,488,000 after purchasing an additional 234,339 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,840,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,017,000 after purchasing an additional 223,928 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 970,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,189,000 after purchasing an additional 317,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 846,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,613,000 after purchasing an additional 800,661 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.50.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

