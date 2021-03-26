Twitter (TWTR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) in the last few weeks:

3/16/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $55.00 to $80.00.

3/9/2021 – Twitter was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Twitter’s shares have outperformed the industry year to date. The company’s initiatives to add features and focus on effectively tackling abuse issues are helping it expand the monetized user base. Increasing conversation around current events is also a key catalyst. Strong brand advertiser demand for digital ads and for Twitter’s solutions are major positives. Additionally, product improvement including continued increases in relevance across notifications, search, Explore, and the Home timeline, will drive user retention across new and recently-reactivated accounts. Upswing in advertiser sentiment for digital ads and improving ad environment are positives. Nevertheless, intensifying competition for ad dollars from the likes of Facebook and Google doesn’t bode well. Lack of revenue diversification is a major concern.”

3/8/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $55.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $82.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $77.25 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $78.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Twitter was upgraded by analysts at Cleveland Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/26/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $91.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $57.00 to $67.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $70.00.

2/26/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $71.00.

2/25/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $75.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $75.00.

2/16/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $56.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2021 – Twitter was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Twitter’ fourth-quarter 2020 revenues increased year over year on a global, broad-based recovery in advertising revenues driven by continued strength in markets that saw earlier recoveries from the pandemic. Strong brand advertiser demand for digital ads and for Twitter’s solutions are major positives. Global conversation around current events and focus on effectively tackling abuse issues are helping it expand the monetized user base. Additionally, product improvement including continued increases in relevance across notifications, search, Explore, and the Home timeline boosted user retention across new and recently reactivated accounts. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry in the year to date period. However, increasing competition for ad dollars from the likes of Facebook and Google doesn’t bode well for the stock.”

2/11/2021 – Twitter was upgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $52.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $58.00 to $70.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $58.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $47.00 to $56.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $48.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $39.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $52.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/10/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $48.00 to $57.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $61.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $48.00 to $58.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $58.00 to $65.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $43.00 to $64.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $54.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $60.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $58.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $55.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Twitter had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

TWTR traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.79. 464,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,776,119. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of -43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.09 and its 200 day moving average is $52.34. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $327,988.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 80,695 shares of company stock worth $4,649,447 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

