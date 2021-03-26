u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Lowered to Reduce at Baader Bank

u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) was downgraded by analysts at Baader Bank from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

UBLXF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of u-blox in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of u-blox in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

UBLXF stock remained flat at $$72.60 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.81. u-blox has a 1-year low of $54.85 and a 1-year high of $77.50.

u-blox Holding AG provides positioning and wireless semiconductors and modules for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. Its solutions securely connect vehicles, industries, cities, buildings, and people. The company operates through two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services.

